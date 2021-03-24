Iran: Violators of nations' rights cannot be advocate of human rights

First, they should be accountable for their crimes regarding blatant violation of human rights, Saeed Khatibzadeh said in response to an anti-Iran resolution approved against the human rights situation in Iran with minimum of votes at the UN Human Rights Council session on March 23.

Iran rejects such a resolution, Khatibzadeh stressed.

He said that certain European countries have been behind move to issue the resolution.

Censuring the resolution for extending mission of UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the spokesman said the rapporteur is the one whose reports do not include anything about death of tens of innocent children and hundreds of sick people due to not having access to medicine or medical equipment because of the US sanctions against Iran.

All allegations against Iran since March 2011 have been made partially, he noted.

As stated over and over, Tehran calls appointment of special rapporteur for a country like Iran as inexcusable and unconstructive, the spokesman underlined.

He stressed that Iran is a country which has been faithful to its commitments despite the unjust pressures from the US economic terrorism.

Further, he termed approval of anti-Iran resolution as a move to use the human rights issue as a tool and ignore beliefs and cultural features of different societies.

Expressing regret over misuse of the issue of human rights by certain states and use of double-standard policies on the issue, Khatibzadeh pointed to the US move to suppress national protest as a good example to see the US commitment to Human Rights Law and the decision at the UN Human Rights Council against Iran by certain states known as perpetrators of Human Rights violations.

In a related development, Permanent representative of Iran to the international organizations in Geneva Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh at the 46th regular session of the Human Rights Council (22 February to 23 March 2021) on March 23 censured hostile measures taken by US and UK against Iran and cautioned against continuation of misuse of the UN Human Rights Council by few countries which have no limitation on using the issue of Human Rights as a tool.

Anti-Iran resolution to extend mission of special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran was approved at the Council with 21 votes in favor and 26 against or abstained.

China, Russia, Cuba, Pakistan and Venezuela have been among the countries called the Council's decision as unconstructive and fruitless.

