ALBA-TCP condemns terrorist measures to fragment Syria

In a statement on Sunday, the ALBA-TCP expressed solidarity with the Syrian nation and government over the recent violent measures taken by terrorists in the Arab country.

“The Bolivarian Alliance demands the full respect for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of this sister Arab nation and the self-determination of the Syrian people,” says the statement.

The coalition of the 10 Latin American countries urged the international community to “unequivocally and without hesitation” reject the criminal acts in Aleppo and other Syrian areas.

“The Bolivarian Alliance demands the full respect for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of this sister Arab nation and the self-determination of the Syrian people, as well as their will and right to live in peace under the system of government of their choice, in strict adherence to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the International Law.

“The unacceptable imperialist interventions in Syria and the entire region have only resulted in death and destruction,” it stressed.

Syrian warplanes on Saturday (November 30) targeted a military convoy belonging to terrorist groups in central Aleppo, resulting in significant casualties among the terrorists.

Heavy artillery and missile strikes were also carried out on terrorist strongholds in the village of Flaifel, on the outskirts of Idlib, northwestern Syria.

The terrorist operation violated the 2020 ceasefire agreement on de-escalation in Syria.

Based on the 2017 agreement between Iran, Russia, and Turkiye as guarantors of the Astana peace talks, four safe zones were created in Syria.

1483**9417