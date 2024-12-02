Tehran rebukes European Parliament resolution on status of women's rights in Iran

Highlighting the active and pioneering role of women in Iran's comprehensive development, Afkham condemned the resolution as biased, according toofficial website of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

She emphasized, “The clear trend of increasing social participation and dynamic presence of women in various social, economic, and political fields, supported by growing statistics and accurate documentation, reflect the realities of contemporary Iranian society.”

“Biased resolutions like this cannot distort or ignore the positive trajectory of women's and girls' involvement in the Islamic of Republic Iran,” she added.

The director general further shed light on the global public anger, especially in European societies, over their governments' continued support for a regime accused of crimes against humanity and genocide, with innocent women and children in Gaza forming the majority of the casualties.

“Unfortunately, the European Parliament, which considers itself a symbol of democracy and a reflection of the concerns of the European people, has turned a blind eye to public protests against the dark record of the apartheid regime of Israel and the violation of the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people and continues to follow a biased, dual, and political approach,” Afkham further deplored.

She pointed out the political motives of the initiators and drafters of such unfounded and one-sided resolutions, stating, “The European Parliament's deliberate efforts to misrepresent Iran's social developments are repetitive and going down the wrong path.”

She suggested that to maintain credibility and respect for their own people, the European institution should reflect the true demands of public opinion in Europe by condemning and protesting the organized killing of innocent Palestinian women and children and pushing for the cessation of crimes and punishment of the Zionist regime's leaders.

6125**9417