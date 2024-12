Representatives of Iran, Singapore, Bahrain, South Korea, and Australia had been nominated for the APFHD presidency, but the federation decided with a majority of votes to keep Iran in the position, IRNA reported on Monday.

The decision was made during the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games, slated for December 1-8, 2024, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Mohammad Pargar is a well-known Iranian athlete with a Deaflympic championship medal.

