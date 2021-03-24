Iran warns against misuse of Human Rights Council by certain states

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh made the remarks at the 46th regular session of the Human Rights Council (22 February to 23 March 2021) on March 23 where a resolution against the human rights situation in Iran was approved with minimum of votes.

Hamaneh stated that the claim made by advocates of anti-Iran resolution is invalid as their act is contradictory to their word.

Take a look at the countries advocating anti-Iran resolution, Hamaneh said, adding that the US - one of the supporters of the resolution - has long record in committing organized crimes across the world.

Date of US hostility against Iran goes back to 1953, noted Hamaneh in reference to US logistical plan to initiate military coup against Iranian Democratically-elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadeq.

Iranian Ambassador said that the US has also been accomplice in the Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-88.

He introduced the US as the state imposed the most inhumane sanctions against the Iranian people.

At his remarks, Hamaneh announced that the decision imposed on the Human Rights Council to appoint special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran is invalid.

Supporters of the decision expect nothing but receiving black reports on Iran from the special rapporteur.

At the end, the Iranian representative said such moves cannot put any obstacles to Iran's constant efforts on this route.

Anti-Iran resolution to extend mission of special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran was approved at the Council with 21 votes in favor and 26 against or abstained.

China, Russia, Cuba, Pakistan and Venezuela have been among the countries called the Council's decision as unconstructive and fruitless.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish