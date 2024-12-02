Four separatist terrorists killed, ringleader captured in SE Iran

Speaking to IRNA on Monday, Mehdi Shamsabadi explained that the operation was part of the ongoing Martyrs of Security drills.

He said security forces from the Intelligence Directorate of Sistan and Baluchestan, the Quds Headquarters, and the Police managed to arrest the ringleader of the terrorist team and two of his collaborators.

The operation also led to the death of four armed militants and the seizure of significant amounts of weapons and ammunition, he said.

Shamsabadi described the terrorist group as being led by Habibollah Sarbazi, with support from European spy agencies.

The group’s primary aim was to destabilize the southeastern region and hinder the development of the Makran coastal area, he added.

