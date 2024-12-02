Zionist regime prevents captives exchange: Israeli official

In its report citing this Israeli official, Yedioth Ahronoth stated that eventually, a formula will be found to end the war in Gaza because everyone involved and familiar with the negotiations understands that Hamas will not accept an agreement without ending the war or guaranteeing its end after the first phase.

This requires increasing our options in negotiations, according to this Israeli official.

Isaac Herzog, the president of the Zionist regime, said yesterday (Sunday) during a meeting with the family of an Israeli captive in Gaza that the negotiations are taking place “behind the scenes” to secure the return of Israelis held captive in the Gaza Strip.

Zionist prime minister’s Benjamin Netanyahu has refused any possibility of reaching an agreement with Hamas on the exchange of captives in recent months.

