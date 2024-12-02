Iran files 2 criminal cases against Israeli regime: Prosecutor general

Movahhedi Azad made the announcement on Monday during a meeting between senior judicial officials and members of the Iranian Parliament called Majles.

He said that the follow-up on the International Criminal Court's ruling against the Zionist regime is being carried out in collaboration with relevant Iranian security agencies and the Foreign Ministry, adding that two criminal cases have been filed against the regime.

The Iranian judicial official also referred to the issue of pollution in the Aras River, which contradicts environmental standards, stating that it has been a significant concern in the affected countries. Therefore, he added, efforts to trace the sources of the pollution have been coordinated through the Prosecutor General's Offices in Armenia and Russia.

He added that a joint working group has been formed among the Prosecutor General's Offices of the Caspian Sea littoral states, including Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, to combat environmental crimes.

Furthermore, Movahhedi Azad elaborated on the international measures taken by the Tehran Prosecutor General's Office, saying that the office along with diplomatic bodies made efforts to secure water rights for the Aras River following dam construction in Turkiye, and to ensure the rights of Iranian border residents after the construction of border walls.

