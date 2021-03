In a telephone conversation with United Nations’ Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues Jean Arnault, both sides urged adopting diplomatic means for easing the pains of the Afghan nation.

The two diplomats also reviewed the recent developments in Afghanistan, as well as the role of the United Nations in bringing the neighboring states of Afghanistan together to strengthen the stances of the nation and legal bodies in the state.

7129**2050

