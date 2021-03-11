Iranian embassy in Kabul explains about attack on embassy staff

A staff member of the consular section of the Iranian embassy was in downtown Kabul for shopping when his car came under attack by armed thieves, the statement said.

The thieves aimed to steal the car but the Iranian embassy staff member resisted their demand, the statement added.

It said that he immediately left the scene but the thieves started shooting at the car.

The embassy staff member was not seriously injured and is in good health, the statement said.

