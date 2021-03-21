DM congratulates counterparts in regional countries on Nowruz

He sent the congratulatory messages to defense ministers of Turkey, India, Iraq, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Republic, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

Brigadier-General Hatami wrote in the message that Nowruz is an ancient tradition and messenger of love and kindness, which rose from the ancestors’ rich culture, civilization, and thought.

He wished the people of the world a year of solidarity and peace, far from disease, violence, and war.

9417**2050

