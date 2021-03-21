Mar 21, 2021, 10:31 AM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84271376
0 Persons

Tags

DM congratulates counterparts in regional countries on Nowruz

DM congratulates counterparts in regional countries on Nowruz

Tehran, March 21, IRNA – Defense Minister of Iran Brigadier-General Ali Hatami congratulated his counterparts in friendly and neighboring countries on Nowruz in a message on Sunday.

He sent the congratulatory messages to defense ministers of Turkey, India, Iraq, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Republic, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

Brigadier-General Hatami wrote in the message that Nowruz is an ancient tradition and messenger of love and kindness, which rose from the ancestors’ rich culture, civilization, and thought.

He wished the people of the world a year of solidarity and peace, far from disease, violence, and war.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 2 =