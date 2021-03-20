Japanese professors, students congratulate Nowruz

The video clip featuring the greeting message of a group of Japanese professors and students to Iranians was released by the Cultural office of the Iranian Embassy in Japan.

In this film, 18 Japanese people at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies and Kagoshima University, while reciting Persian poetry expressed their experiences on Iran.

Nowruz is the Iranian New Year, also known as the Persian New Year, which begins on the spring equinox (March 20), marking the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar calendar.

