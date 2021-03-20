Tehran, Sarajevo en route to develop ties in all fiels: Envoy

In his message, Qelichkhan said that the message of Nowruz is one of the most ancient traditions of our common history , peace , coexistence and empathy that our ancestors chose as "Eid" and the beginning of the new year .

Last year, he added, the world was experiencing corona pandemic which caused a lot of physical and spiritual damage, he added.

The ambassador expressed hope that in this year, COVID-19 pandemic will disappear from the human society and to see the health and happiness of all people in the world.

Nowruz is the Iranian New Year and it begins with spring equinox on March 21. It is celebrated in areas that were once part of the Persian Empire and in places where people from those areas have later settled.

