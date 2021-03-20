Iran not received any message from US: FM spokesman

The only thing that is needed, said Khatibzadeh in an exclusive interview with Sputnik, is for the US to stick to its own obligations, re-enter the JCPOA deal, and lift its current sanctions that have cost the Islamic Republic a trillion dollars in damage.

"Un until now, Iran hasn't received any message, either direct or indirect, from the new US administration", he added.

The problem is that Washington is not willing to budge. Sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump are still in place, Iranian diplomats in New York City remain restricted in their movements, and the current administration has not taken any steps to punish those responsible for the murder of top Iranian commander Qasem Suleimani, who assassinated in January 2020 in Iraq, Khatibzadeh said.

"The JCPOA has a defined road map, and that's why talks [on the resumption of nuclear negotiations ] are not even necessary, nor do we need to dispatch or receive message."

Khatibzadeh said that the US policy of maximum pressure has failed. If we look at statistics, released by international bodies such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, we will see that the recession in Iran is officially over and that that positive trend is projected to go on."

"The UAE has been one of our main trade partners and effective steps have been taken to boost ties. Relations with Saudi Arabia differ significantly. Unfortunately, they cannot be branded as neighborly. Qatar, on the other hand, maintains respectful and close relations with Iran. It has always focused on utilizing all its possibilities to act as a mediator in regional disputes, and that's why we welcome the efforts of our Qatari colleagues."

He criticized Seoul Government for failure to pay its arrears to Iran, saying that South Korean Government needs to respect international law and Iranian sovereignty rights.

He said that Iranian courts of law will use Universal Jurisdiction to issue rulings against South Korean Government for blocking Iranian assets in Seoul under the pretext of the US unlawful sanctions.

"The Iranian courts have carefully considered both the civil and criminal aspects of the case. Verdicts will be handed down very soon and we will announce the names of all the criminals and those involved, according to international law, it will be easier for Iran to prosecute."

