No political obstacle for development of Tehran-Baku ties

Both countries' determination is to further bilateral ties, Mousavi said in a meeting between officials of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

The ambassador called for enhanced trade ties with the Azeri Republic.

He noted that 20 percent of Azeri lands have been liberated from occupation, calling for symbolic 20 percent growth to economic cooperation between Tehran and Baku.

Azerbaijan is ready to host Iranian companies and private sectors, Mousavi underlined.

Azerbaijan is western of Caspian Sea littoral state and Iranian northern neighbor.

