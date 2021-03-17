Nothing to happen unless US removes sanctions: Official

"Nothing will happen unless the United States takes effective actions to lift the oppressive sanctions," Shamkhani wrote.

"The current stalemate is not tactical and domestic, but related to the West's deceptive strategy."

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the JCPOA on 8 March 2018, a deal signed by Iran and 6 world powers in 2015 after years of negotiations to lift sanctions against Tehran in return for limiting its nuclear program.

9417**2050

