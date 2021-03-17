Iran always supported Afghanistan: Karzai

Different political and scientific figures from different countries made speeches at Tehran Dialogue Forum 2021 which was held online by the Institute For Political and International Studies on Tuesday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that his country has always supported regional talks and cooperation and sees them as helpful for solving the regional issues.

Çavuşoğlu added that the common initiative of Turkey and Brazil to find a way for Iran’s nuclear issue and cooperation between Tehran, Ankara, and Moscow on the Syrian issue are among regional cooperation between countries.

Saying that Turkey was against the unilateral exit of countries from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he hoped that Washington will return to the deal.

He said that the region has both extraordinary capacities and issues from sectarianism and terrorism, adding that Syria and Turkey are struggling with Daesh and terrorism and that PKK has influenced the security of Turkey and the region.

He went on to say that the people of Palestine have problems and helping them needs regional cooperation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar said in the online meeting that his country welcomes solving the problems of the region through dialogs, adding that Afghanistan has been fighting terrorism and trying not to become the terrorists’ base in the region.

Hamid Karzai, the former President of Afghanistan, said in the meeting that his country has always been supported by Iran which has suggested some initiatives to solve the problems of Afghanistan.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that the Forum was a chance for his country’s voice to be heard, adding that the fact is that the condition in the region is quite complicated; the presence of foreign navies in the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean Sea, as well as interfering with the domestic affairs of independent countries, are among destabilizing behaviors.

He added that the US’ withdrawal from the JCPOA and its hostility towards Iran are examples of destabilizing policies.

He noted that the main enemy is the Zionist regime that encouraged former US President Donald Trump to pull out of the JCPOA and recognize annexation of the Golan Heights to it.

Mekdad went on to say that on the anniversary of the attack on Syria, the US and the European Union (France, the UK, Germany …) used the chance to pressure Syria, adding that the US has taken women and children hostage in the camps of northern Syria.

He also said that no change has been seen since the new administration of the US took office, while it is expected to return to the international laws, norms and institutions and stop interfering with other countries' affairs.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish