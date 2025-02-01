Gunmen kill 10 people in Shia-populated Syria village

Tehran, IRNA - Gunmen have shot and killed at least 10 people in a Shia-populated village in Syria’s central province of Hama.

Local sources reported on Saturday that masked gunmen stormed the village of Arzah on Friday.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also confirmed the attack, saying that “10 citizens in Arzah village in the northern Hama countryside, which is inhabited by members of the Alawite sect,” were killed on Friday.

The Britain-based group said that the militants knocked on the doors of locals, forcibly took the residents to an unknown location, and executed them with firearms.

Since the beginning of the year, 105 revenge operations have been reported in various provinces of Syria, resulting in 228 deaths, according to the Observatory.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, armed groups have launched a wide-scale campaign against minorities, arresting people in Shia-dominated provinces, including Homs and Hama.

