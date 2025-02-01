18 Pakistani soldiers killed as ‘terrorists’ attack Balochistan town

Islamabad, IRNA - Eighteen Pakistani soldiers and twelve terrorists were killed during overnight clashes in Kalat, Balochistan, according to a press release from the military’s media affairs wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that on the night of January 31 to February 1, terrorists attempted to set up roadblocks in the Mangocher area of Kalat district.

The statement described the attack as a “cowardly act of terrorism” orchestrated by hostile forces, aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment in Balochistan and targeting innocent civilians.

It added that security forces and law enforcement agencies were quickly mobilized and successfully thwarted the terrorists’ plans.

A dozen terrorists were eliminated during the operation, the statement said.

