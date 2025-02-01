Russia condemns Israel's ban on UNRWA

Tehran, IRNA – Russia has said the Israeli Knesset's ban on the activities of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) violates international legal norms and must be condemned.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that UNRWA's mission, which has supported "peaceful Palestinians" in the occupied territories and neighboring countries for decades, and guaranteed the fundamental right of refugees to return, must continue until a final and peaceful resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is achieved.

The ministry stressed that this peaceful solution must ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the borders established in 1967, with East al-Quds as its capital.

The statement noted that such arbitrary actions would have severe humanitarian consequences for the Palestinians.

3266**4353