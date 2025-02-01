Released Palestinians show signs of ‘torture, abuse’: Hamas

Tehran, IRNA – Hamas says Palestinian prisoners released in the latest exchange with Israel showed signs of torture and abuse, and were receiving treatment at medical facilities in Gaza.

“[This] confirms the brutality of what the prisoners are exposed to at the hands of the fascist Zionist gang, which is devoid of all human values and ignores international laws related to prisoners,” the resistance movement said in a statement on Saturday.

Hamas called on the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to hold Israel accountable for “these horrific and ongoing violations” that constitute “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

The Palestinian Prisoners Club also issued a statement saying the released prisoners showed signs of torture, starvation, infections, and scabies.

It said several Palestinian prisoners suffered fractured ribs as they were severely beaten by Israeli prison guards for several days before they were released.

The warnings came after Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners earlier today in the fourth prisoner exchange with Hamas under the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Hamas also released three Israeli prisoners.

