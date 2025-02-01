British police under fire over ‘heavy-handed’ crackdown on pro-Palestine protests

London, IRNA – British trade union leaders have written to British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, asking for an independent inquiry into the “heavy-handed policing” at a pro-Palestinian protest rally on January 18.

This follows similar requests from parliamentarians, legal experts, and the British Palestinian Committee.

Britain is facing growing criticism over its handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in London.

Pressure on the London police has increased after their harsh response to the January 18 protest, where over 70 people were arrested, including key organizers.

Amnesty International also voiced concern, saying that the police actions suppress freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly.

Among those arrested were Chris Nineham, founder of the Stop the War Coalition, and Ben Jamal from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Despite the crackdown, protest organizers plan another large rally in support of Palestine on February 15.

