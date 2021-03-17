Islamic Revolution Guards Crops, Iran’s strategic, superior defense force

According to an IRNA Wednesday report from the Minister of Defense and Logistics of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Hatami has made the comment in a communique on the occasion of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household birthday anniversary, that marks the IRGC day.



“The strategic, superior defense capacity of IRGC is at the service of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian nation, to safeguard and protect the Islamic Revolution and dismantle the anti-Iranian plots hatched by the enemies in the scenarios of the global oppression system and world hegemonic powers,” added Hatami.



Hatami said that the IRGC is the blessed offspring of the Islamic Revolution and a fruitful tree that has managed to play unique and historically unforgettable roles side by side with the other armed forces in various fate-making fields in defense of the Islamic Revolution, Islamic Iran, and the exalted ideals of the martyrs and the two Supreme Leaders of the Revolution, and by this role-playing created pride and grandeur.



“The IRGC very well, deeply and precisely comprehended the necessities that the revolution and Islamic homeland were faced with open and awake eyes, and in its commissioned responsibilities played very effective, successful, and selfless role, always contributing to the advancement and exaltation of the Islamic Iran, as an unavoidable religious responsibility,” he said.

