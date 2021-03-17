Iran official visits Halabja to mark 1988 chemical attack in Iraqi city

Mehdi Shooshtari and his delegation laid a wreath on Tuesday at the tombs of the victims of the chemical attack in Halabja, a city in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The 1988 Halabja chemical attack is heinous crime perpetrated by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein against the Kurd population during last year of the eight-year Iraqi imposed war against Iran.

After paying tribute to victims of the chemical attack, Iranian consul general met with Halabja Governor Azad Tofiq.

In the meeting, the two reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in economic and trade fields.

About 33 years ago, Iraqi fighters bombarded Halabja with sarin and mustard gases for five hours.

Halabja chemical attack left 5,000 victims, most of which were women and children.

Iraq’s eight years of the imposed war claimed lives of 230,000 Iranian soldiers and left near 600,000 war-disabled. While, about 43,000 Iranians were captivated by the Iraqi forces and many others gone missing.

