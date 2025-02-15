Hamas: Liberation of all Palestinian prisoners top priority for resistance

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has stressed that securing the release of all Palestinian prisoners will remain a top priority for both the resistance and the nation.

In a statement released on Saturday, Hamas declared, “We congratulate our free prisoners and their families, and our great Palestinian people, on this great national achievement on the path to liberation and return.”

Hamas continued, “These moments, in which we witness our heroic prisoners embracing freedom, are a new step in our long journey towards al-Quds.”

Hamas, which rules over Gaza, said that true victory will not be achieved until all Palestinian detainees are freed.

The statement came after Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for three Israeli prisoners earlier in the day. It was the sixth swap under a tenuous ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Hamas said the Israeli enemy was responsible for the implementation of the ceasefire and humanitarian protocols, saying it was ready for the second phase of negotiations without delay.

“The unity and resilience of our people are enough to thwart any plans of displacement, just as they have defeated all previous occupation schemes,” it said.

Hamas also condemned the Israeli regime for placing “racist slogans” on the outfits of Palestinian prisoners upon their release, describing it as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

3266**4353