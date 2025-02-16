Exclusive: Russian researcher says Trump's Gaza plan aligns with Israeli Judaization efforts

Moscow, IRNA – A researcher of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) has said Donald Trump's plan to forcibly displace the Palestinians from Gaza aligns with Israel’s attempts to advance the Judaization project of occupied Palestine.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Viktor Nadein-Raevsky said that Trump's proposal to remove the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and his attempts to destroy the Palestinians is not a new scheme.

Israel aims to seize all the lands it claims belonged to them in ancient times, he said, reiterating that Trump’s plan is a continuation of the Israel's efforts to eliminate Palestinians or completely displace them from their historical land to accommodate the Jews.

He also called for unity within the Islamic World to resist Tel Aviv's plans.

Trump announced his plan on February 4 and has ever since remained defiant in the face of global outrage at his proposal. He has even doubled down on the controversial proposal, saying that the U.S. would take over Gaza after the war ends there, and that the Palestinians who leave the enclave would not have the right to return.

“Would the Palestinians have the right to return?” asked Fox News' Bret Baier who sat down with Trump to discuss his Gaza plan on February 10. “No, they wouldn’t”, the U.S. president replied, claiming that the Palestinians are going to “have much better housing.”

