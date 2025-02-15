Feb 15, 2025, 10:18 PM
Iran top diplomat travels to Oman to attend Indian Ocean Conference

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

The top Iranian diplomat travels to Oman to attend the Indian Ocean Conference which will take place on Sunday and Monday in Muscat.

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has departed for Oman at the head of a delegation to attend the eighth Indian Ocean Conference (IOC).

Araghchi headed for Oman on Saturday evening. In addition to attending the Indian Ocean Conference, the top Iranian diplomat will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts of the participating countries and other officials in attendance.

The conference is set to be held in Muscat on Sunday and Monday, Oman’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Under the theme “A Voyage Towards New Horizons of Maritime Partnership,” the conference will bring together ministers and officials representing 60 countries and international organizations from across the Indian Ocean region, he said.

The Omani official also said that the conference aims to strengthen economic and security cooperation between the coastal states of the Indian Ocean, as well as with countries with strategic interests in the region.

