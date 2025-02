Tehran, IRNA – The international Greco-Roman wrestling tournament, the Kutuzov Memorial, came to an end in Russia’s Suzdal on Saturday, with Iranian representatives securing three silver medals.

Omid Arami, Meisam Delkhani, and Mohammad Hadi Seydi each earned silver medals in the 60 kg, 63 kg, and 97 kg weight categories, respectively.

The tournament had kicked off in the Russian city on Friday.

