Halabja envoy: Sardasht chemical attack should be recognized as 'genocide'

Speaking on the sidelines of the commemoration of Sardsasht chemical attack, Hatam Adil Mulla Salih told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that the international community should once more investigate the former Iraqi regime's crime in Sardasht, and recognize the fact that the chemical attack was paramount to genocide.

"The victims in Sardasht and Halabja both were targeted by the same regime and with the same unconventional chemical weapon," he said.

The former regime of Saddam targeted the northwestern Iranian city Sardasht and the Iraqi Kurdistan's Halabja, respectively in 1987 and 1988.

Referring to Halabja tragedy, he said the bombing claimed the lives of 5,000 civilians.

Parliaments of some countries, such as that of the Netherlands, have recognized it as genocide, he noted.

The Iraqi representative said that the Kurdistan Region is trying to register the crime of the former Baath regime as genocide in the United Nations Security Council.

Chemical attack on Sardasht claimed the lives of at least 130 civilians and injured thousands with a large number of survivors still suffering from the horrific effects.

