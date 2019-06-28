28 June 2019 - 19:28
Journalist ID: 1315
News Code 83373579
1 Persons

Halabja envoy: Sardasht chemical attack should be recognized as 'genocide'

Halabja envoy: Sardasht chemical attack should be recognized as 'genocide'

Mahabad, June 28, IRNA – The international community should recognize Sardasht chemical tragedy as genocide to compensate the inflicted damages on the people of the city, the representative of Iraqi Halabja's governor said Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commemoration of Sardsasht chemical attack, Hatam Adil Mulla Salih told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that the international community should once more investigate the former Iraqi regime's crime in Sardasht, and recognize the fact that the chemical attack was paramount to genocide.

"The victims in Sardasht and Halabja both were targeted by the same regime and with the same unconventional chemical weapon," he said.

The former regime of Saddam targeted the northwestern Iranian city Sardasht and the Iraqi Kurdistan's Halabja, respectively in 1987 and 1988.

Referring to Halabja tragedy, he said the bombing claimed the lives of 5,000 civilians.

Parliaments of some countries, such as that of the Netherlands, have recognized it as genocide, he noted.

The Iraqi representative said that the Kurdistan Region is trying to register the crime of the former Baath regime as genocide in the United Nations Security Council.

Chemical attack on Sardasht claimed the lives of at least 130 civilians and injured thousands with a large number of survivors still suffering from the horrific effects.

9156**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 2 =