Iran-China MoU on translation signed

The MoU was signed between the National Publishing Office of the People's Republic of China and the Organization of Islamic Culture and Communication of Iran.

According to the memorandum, both sides have agreed to jointly translate and publish 50 classic works from the two states in five years to provide more invaluable spiritual and cultural products for the readers and people of the two nations.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Iran.

The two sides enjoy a long history and exchanges between the two countries in varied fields are fruitful.

The event is of prime importance for bolstering cultural and human exchanges between the two countries and will open a new chapter in the exchanges of Chinese and Iranian civilizations.

