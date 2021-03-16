Rimdan border crossing to improve trade corridors

Abdol Rahim Kurdi, managing director of Chabahar Free Trade Zone, told IRNA on Tuesday that Rimdan border crossing has not only connected Iran to Pakistan, it has also linked the Chabahar region in southeastern Iran to China and Pakistan.



Pointing to the fact that China and Pakistan are developing an economic corridor, which connects Kashgar in western China to Gwadar in southwestern Pakistan, Kurdi noted that Rimdan is the gateway into Asian economies.



The border crossing is considered an important bridge between the transit points of Chabahar and Gwadar, which is also the strategic border between the two neighboring countries of Pakistan and Iran, he argued.



According to the official, populations on both sides of the border are a giant capacity for expansion of trade exchanges, economic prosperity and preservation of security.



The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the Makran coast as a hidden treasure; so, the government officials and economic activists have been interested in investing in Chabahar region, he noted.



In a bid to prepare a development plan for Chabahar Free Trade Zone, Iranian authorities have given utmost importance to Pakistan's vast market because of its population and strategic situation, Kurdi added.



One of the objectives of the development project is that the potentials of the Chabahar region should be used to pave the ground for Iran's serious presence in Pakistan's markets, he stated.



Rimdan border crossing in Dashtyari county is located in border point between Pakistan and Iran. The border crossing is 120 kilometers far from Chabahar in Iran and around 70 kilometers from Gwadar in Pakistan.



The border crossing is the best point for Iranians' access to 37 percent of the world's population in Pakistan, China, and India; thus, Tehran is expected to pay attention to develop standard infrastructure for boosting trade and economic ties in this area.

1424

