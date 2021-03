A large number of missile systems as well as cruise and ballistic missiles were put on display in the ceremony.

Some other advanced combat hardware including missiles capable of switching targets after shooting, was also added to the Navy of the IRGC.

Addressing the ceremony, Major-General Salami said that the empowerment of the IRGC is aimed at promoting the glory and greatness of the Iranian nation.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish