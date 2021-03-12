Iran allocates 26% of total budgets of UNDP to SWO to extend more cooperation

He made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the State welfare organization.

During a meeting in the presence of UNDP resident representative, Claudio Providas, with the head of the State Welfare Organization, the two sides accentuated more cooperation.

He appreciated SWO's services in recent years, saying in order to appropriate performance of SWO in recent years UNDP has allocated around 26% of its total budgets (21 million $) since 2005 to so far.

According to SWO official website, Providas stated that the allocated budgets to combat Coronavirus are funded from two resources, including the Economic Cooperation Organization and the World Fund, and in this line, our goal is to appreciate the SWO to obtain effective results in different areas such as rendering services to vulnerable groups, elderly and fighting with AIDS among vulnerable groups as well as setting up centers like mobile clinics makes that we considered more financial aids to follow up these plans.

Elsewhere he said that about imposing sanctions against Iran we are neutral but the issue of health is very important to us and I deeply regret the effects of the sanctions on Iran and the loss of lives of some people due to these sanctions, he added.

UNDP in collaboration with WHO and UNICEF managed a joint working group about health which succeed to obtain the necessary licenses to purchase health and medical items, he noted.

In response to the fight with Coronavirus in Iran, the UNDP office announces its readiness to help female-headed households and vulnerable groups across the country and in this regard is determined to improve Iran's health condition by purchase items needed from global companies and some domestic companies to support domestic production in Iran.

