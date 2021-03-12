Pakistani finance minister calls for ways to expand trade with Iran

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh made the remarks during a meeting with Hassan Abghari, Iran's Deputy Minister of Economic and Finance Affairs and the Managing Director of Iran Foreign Investment Company (IFIC) at the Finance Division on Friday.

According to a statement, Deputy Head of Embassy of Iran's Mission Muhammad Surkhabi was also present at the meeting.

They exchanged views on matters of common interests and reiterated the resolve to promote economic and trade linkages between the two countries by building upon historical ties, geographical proximity, cultural affinities, and economic commonalities.

The Finance Minister emphasized finding ways for furthering trade relations. The Pakistan Iran Investment Company can play a pivotal role in strengthening trade and investment between the two countries, he added

“The Finance Minister briefed His Excellency Deputy Minister that Government of Pakistan is pursuing a broad-based economic reform agenda to achieve export-led growth and sustainable economic development,” said the statement.

He referred to the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and outlined socio-economic measures taken by the Government of Pakistan to lessen the adverse impact of the pandemic on marginalized sections of the society.

The minister said the government announced the largest-ever Fiscal Stimulus Package and introduced the strategy of a smart lockdown to protect the vulnerable segments of the society which has been acknowledged worldwide.

The current Government is firmly committed to correct the fundamentals of the economy through effective policymaking and targeted reforms with an aim to achieving a sustainable and inclusive growth strategy, he concluded.

