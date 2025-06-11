Jun 11, 2025, 10:51 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85858450
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Leader praises those parliaments upholding Islamic values and moral integrity

Jun 11, 2025, 10:51 AM
News ID: 85858450
Leader praises those parliaments upholding Islamic values and moral integrity
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, receives Parliament members on June 11, 2025.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the role Parliament plays in the Islamic Republic is unparalleled and praised the synergy between Parliament and the administration.

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has commended those parliaments upholding Islamic values and moral integrity.

Ayatollah Khamenei received a group of parliamentarians at the Imam Khomeini Complex on Wednesday ahead of Eid al-Ghadir that holds significance for Shia Muslims.

During the meeting, the Leader extended his felicitations to all Muslims on Eid al-Ghadir, emphasizing the importance to the occasion for the Islamic countries.

Ayatollah Khamenei underscored the critical difference between a parliament guided by Islamic values and moral integrity and one that deviates from those principles.

He contrasted a parliament composed of honest individuals committed to justice and supporting the oppressed with one filled with negligent members who act in favor of oppression, discrimination, class gap, and criminals such as the Israeli regime.

Parliament must embody national determination

The role of Parliament plays in the Islamic Republic is unparalleled, he noted, praising the synergy between Parliament and the administration.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that a parliament should reflect national determination.

The Leader also emphasized the importance of regular coordination among the heads of government branches, describing it as a positive step toward resolving the country’s challenges.

He advised the Iranian nation to carefully discern the criteria of the school of the Islamic Revolution.

The individual willing to act in accordance with this school must be courageous in expressing his opinions, he said, adding that personal values and political orientations should not interfere with professional responsibilities.

He stressed the need for a unified national voice on critical issues, urging that the people and officials to act “as one hand.”

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .