Supreme Leader honors martyr, veteran women

In a message to the national conference on commemoration of women martyred or injured during the Islamic Revolution and the eight-year Iraqi-imposed war, the Supreme Leader said that women are the highest pinnacles of honor.

"Power of faith unlocked the way of great struggles for Iranian women and created astounding, unique scenes of their bravery, devotion and innovative presence to face the difficulties," he said in the message.

The Supreme Leader noted the women have been present in every stage of history of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including demonstrations against the Shah's regime, sacrifice in the eight-year war by direct fighting or sending their loved ones to the fronts and presence in post-war arenas of reconstruction ranging from science & technology to literature.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that all these are token of "spiritual exaltation of women in the light of Islamic government and teachings of Islam."

"Martyr and veteran women, who are reported to be 17,000, are in the apex of honors. Iranian woman successfully conquered the lofty status and nobility suggested by Islam; and this is a great honor," the Supreme Leader said, wrapping up his message.

