Iran sympathizes with Turkey over deaths in helicopter crash

In the crash that happened on Thursday, nine people were killed and three others were injured.

In the letter to his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Brigadier-General Amir Hatami expressed condolences to the Turkish government and people and the families of the ones who lost their lives in the crash.

He also prayed for the forgiveness of those killed in the incident, and for patience, prosperity, and health for their families and the people of Turkey.

9417**2050

