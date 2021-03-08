Tourism way to exchange peace message among nations: Minister

Speaking at the Iran-Kazakhstan Cultural Night event, Mounesan described expanding ties with neighboring countries as a strategic principle for Iran.

He went on to explain that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, in line with this principle, has been trying to make ground for tourism with the priority of culture.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Tehran, Askhat Orazbay, who also gave a speech at the event, said that the relationship between Iran and Kazakhstan has been deep and brotherly in all cultural, social, and economic sects, as shown in history.

Referring to the Kazakh-ethnic minority living in Iran with a population of 6,000 to 8,000 people, the Kazakh ambassador thanked Iran to host them for a long time.

