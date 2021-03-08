Sassanid Khosrow Parviz statue registered as national heritage

Head of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Organization of Kermanshah Province said in an interview with IRNA on Monday that the culture and heritage tourists often stay longer and spend more money compared to other tourists do.

The statue of Khosrow Parviz (Kol-e Jubor Statue) overall figure represents the body of a man, standing with his hands on the sword, Another theory proposes that the object held in the hands is a staff which seems very likely to be the shape of a ruler staff may probably be seen here as a symbol. Most of the historians that have studied the statue believe that it dates back to the era of Khosrow II.

