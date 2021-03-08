Iran honors Japan artist for teaching Persian language, calligraphy

Hossein Divsalar conferred the plaque of honor on Ms Tsunoda on behalf of head of Iran's Saadi Foundation Gholam-Ali Haddad Adel.

Japanese Iranologists, Islamologists and professors of Persian language and literature and Iranian Japanologists have played a great effective role in introducing both nations to each other, the cultural attaché has said.

Receiving the plaque of honor, Ms Tsunoda expressed hope that she would take further steps towards introducing Iranian art and culture to the interested in Japan.

She added that over 125 students from across Japan attend her online class, due to the pandemic, to learn Persian.

Already, she has held an online conference on introducing precious Iranian art of calligraphy.

Meanwhile, some of her works were displayed at an international calligraphy exhibition dubbed Raqs-e Qalam (Dance of the Pen) on the Silk Road in northeastern Iranian city of Mashad.

