World calligraphists in Iran at Calligraphy Dance and Silk Way Exhibition

IRNA Arts and Culture Desk reported on Sunday that the Iranian National UNESCO Commission has invited the world calligraphists to forwards their arts works on Silk Road to the secretariat of the Virtual International Calligraphy Dance and Silk Way Exhibition up to a fortnight before the virtual event.

Secretary General of the Iranian National UNESCO Commission Hojjatllah Ayyubi announcing the news, said that Iran is the cradle for exalted arts, particularly those arts that have to do with book-making and this commission was the sponsor of the 6th Meeting of the International Silk Road Conference in Hamedan, Iran, hast year, titled the Spiritual Heritage of the Silk Way, that attracted broad attention at the international scene.

“A calligraphy exhibition on the sideline of that exhibition attracted the attention of all participating countries to that exalted art, because calligraphy is a shared art in all countries by the path of the Silk Way,” he added.

The Secretary-General of the Iranian National UNESCO Commission said that this single-art exhibition that was proposed to last year’s conference by this commission and approved unanimously is due to the high significance attached to calligraphy art in Iran, which is in fact our nation’s ID card and is meanwhile respected around the globe. Besides, Iran is the cradle of the world calligraphy, and that is a sheer truth.



• Mashhad hosting the event this year

Ayyubi said that Iran’s Holy city of Mashhad is the host of the Virtual International Calligraphy Dance and Silk Way Exhibition this year that proved a unique opportunity for residents of Khorasan-e Razavi province and Mashhad city and the call for forwarding arts works was sent by the Iranian National UNESCO Commission to different countries a long time ago.

Yet, the virtual exhibition will also be offered in some historical palaces of Tehran, and cooperation of Tehran Municipality is therefore expected, although Tehran Mayor Piruz Hanachi and Tehran Municipality’s Beautification Organization have both already promised us to assist.

He said that the invitation was broadly welcomed and the received works are both a large number and of very diversified nature, reflecting many different cultures and civilizations.

The UNESCO official said that the enthusiasm of the world calligraphists for attending the event has been beyond the expectations of its sponsor.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish