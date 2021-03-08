Mar 8, 2021, 9:08 AM
ICRC honours Iran's services to Afghan nationals

Tehran, March 8, IRNA – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) deputy representative in Tehran, Daniel Munoz-Rojas, said that Iranian Government has given services to Afghan nationals beyond its capacities on Dogharoun border east of Khorasan Razavi Province.

 Daniel Munoz-Rojas made the remarks on Sunday visiting Dogharoun border and Taybad County in Eastern Iran.

He said that all specialized organizations involved in giving services to displaced people will support the voluntary repatriation process of Afghan nationals and will do any help and assistance they need.

Daniel Munoz-Rojas appreciated Iranian humanitarian move to distribute disinfectants and essential items among foreigners specially nationals of Afghanistan at Dogharoun border, adding that distribution of health items aimed at preventing                                               COVID-19 among Afghan nationals wishing to leave Iran is one of the important points on the border.

International organisations operating to give services to foreigners should be grateful of the Iranian government which always takes positive steps to alleviate sufferings of foreigners and the displaced people, especially coming from the war-torn countries, he added.

