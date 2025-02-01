India seeks Iran’s help to find three missing nationals

Tehran, IRNA – India has asked for Iran’s assistance in finding three of its nationals whom New Delhi says have gone missing in the country.

“Three Indian nationals who had gone to Iran for business purposes are missing. We are in touch with their families,” Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday in a weekly briefing.

“We have taken up the matter with the Iranian Embassy in Delhi and with the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran,” said Jaiswal.

He added that India’s Foreign Ministry and its embassy in Tehran remain in touch with Iranian authorities and have requested their assistance in locating the missing nationals and ensuring their safety.

The three missing Indians were identified as Yogesh Panchal, Mohammad Sadeeque, and Sumeet Sud.

According to Indian media outlets, Panchal had recently started an export firm dealing in dry fruit and apple, and took a flight from Mumbai to Tehran on December 5 to explore business opportunities.

Sadeeque had also traveled to Iran in December 2024, while Sud traveled to the country early January.

