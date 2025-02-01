Iranian athlete bags silver at UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup

Tehran, IRNA — Iranian athlete Mohsen Beheshti Rad has won silver at the second UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup of the 2025 season.

The 2025 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup is being held in Champagny-en-Vanoise in south-eastern France.

Mongolian climber Mandakhbayar Chuluunbaatar won gold at the event.

The bronze medal of the category went to another Mongolian sportsman Kherlen Nyamdoo.

Set up in 1931, the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) has a global presence on six continents representing 90 member associations and federations in 67 countries.

