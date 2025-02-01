4th phase of prisoner swap kicks off in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Movement, have handed over two other Israeli captives, named Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas, in the fourth phase of the prisoners exchange Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The third Israeli prisoner Keith Siegel will also be handed over to the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the port of Gaza on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for Qassam Brigades had announced that three more Israeli prisoners would be released.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Information Office also announced Friday night that the Israeli regime will release 183 Palestinian prisoners in the fourth phase of exchange within the framework of a ceasefire agreement.

As part of the exchange on Thursday, Hamas released three Israeli prisoners-- two women and an 80-year-old man—as well as five Thai nationals.

They were taken prisoner, along with scores of other Israeli settlers and soldiers, by Palestinian resistance fighters on October 7, 2023.

Two other swaps have already taken place since the ceasefire deal came into force on January 19, under which 290 Palestinian prisoners were released in exchange for seven Israelis.

9376**9417