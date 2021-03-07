4,200m drilling carried out in South Pars oil/gas field

Masoudi said on Sunday that the drilling operation started on December 14 last year and has reached a depth of 4,200 meters so far.

To achieve early production in the last Phase of South Pars Field, he said that drilling is carried out in two stages: first, one delineation well as well as three extraction wells are drilled and completed and then, eight well are drilled after installation of the extraction platform.

He underlined that the company's objective is to use the utmost of domestic production and service capacity to support Iranian oil and gas industry.

100 percent of initial study and public services contracts, 50 percent of subsurface and surface equipment and 100 percent of subsurface and surface contractors were procured from Iranian domestic market, according to the official.

Phase 11 of South Pars Gas Field construction and operation were set to be done by a consortium of France's Total, China's CNPC and Iran's Petropars. But after US withdrawal of Iran nuclear deal and resumption of its unilateral sanctions, Total and CNCP abstained and left the project.

Petropars, afterwards, was assigned the development of the last phase of South Pars.

