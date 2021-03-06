Iran to cash out frozen funds in Iraq: Minister

Iran is reaching its right and these irrational pressures are reduced, Dejpasand pointed out.

He expressed the hope that these resources will be spent on facilitating economic activities.

The head of the Central Bank will provide further information in this regard in a documented and accurate manner, he underscored.

Earlier, Chairman of Iran-South Korea joint chamber of commerce Hossein Tanhayi has said that Seoul is supposed to pay Iran's frozen funds based on the items requested by the Iranian officials.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish