Iran plans 'beyond-imagination' response to Israel: Cmdr

Iran will never stand any violation against its soil, Major General Mohammad Baqeri said duringa meeting with the Armed Forces’ top commanders in Tehran on Tuesday.

In his remarks, General Baqeri stated that the Zionist regime is in sheer desperation these days in both Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Despite its crimes against civilians in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, the regime has not been able to achieve its goals, the general stressed.

Baqeri also condemned the extensive support provided by the criminal US and its allies to the Zionist regime, aiming to disrupt regional security in the deadly silence of the so-called human rights societies.

Their main aim in waging war in Lebanon was to realize their dream of establishing security in the northern occupied territories, but now the Zionist regime is facing widespread insecurity in the major cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, he said.

Since years ago, Iranian Armed Forces have developed their defense doctrine based on delivering a decisive knockout response to the maximum level of threats from the enemies in due time, he added.

