US afraid of potential anti-Israel retaliatory op by Iran

In an interview with the Axios website on Saturday that the two officials whose names were not disclosed said that the United States has sent a message to Iran in recent days asking Tehran to avoid launching another attack on the Israeli regime’s targets.

"We told the Iranians: We cannot control Israel and we cannot guarantee that the next attack will be targeted and limited like the previous one," the American official said, according to IRNA's Saturday night report citing Axios.

Israeli and American officials said that even if the Iranian attack was carried out from Iraqi territory, the Israeli regime could respond depending on the extent and results of a possible Iranian attack.

American and Israeli officials have kept repeating such statements and speculation amid fear of the Iranian retaliation for the recent Israeli airstrikes on some military facilities in the country.

The public relations of the Iranian air defense system announced that the integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the Zionist attack on military centers in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces. However, the attack left four military personnel martyred and cause some damage to the facilities.

Since April this year, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes twice dubbed “True Promise 1” and “True Promise II” against Zionist targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in response to aggression against the Islamic Republic and killing of resistance leaders and commanders as well as crimes committed in the region.

Iran has said that it reserves the inherent right to respond to the new Zionist aggression at the appropriate time based on the UN charter and international laws.

