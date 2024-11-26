FM underlines Iran's all-out support for Lebanese people, gov't, resistance

Speaking in a phone call with the special representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the West Asian region, Mohammad Reza Ra'ouf Sheibani, Araghchi praised the Resistance Front, especially the resistance of the Lebanese people in recent weeks against the Zionist regime's army.

He also commended the courage of the resistance fighters in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Sheibani presented a report on the latest efforts to stop the Zionist regime's aggression against Lebanon and to establish a ceasefire.

